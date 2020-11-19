LGBTQ+ NGO wins court ruling saying Jerusalem Municipality discriminated

Judge Alexander Ron of the Jerusalem District Court ruled that the Jerusalem Municipality needs to "make a reasoned decision" on the Jerusalem Open House's request for government support within 21 days - a ruling seen as achievement in advancing LGBTQ+ rights throughout Israel.The Jerusalem Open House is advocacy NGO for the Israeli LGBTQ+ community, and manage a community center in Jerusalem to which it is requesting funding for. The Jerusalem Open House alleged discrimination within the municipality's decision-making.Judge Ron ruled that the municipality acted unlawfully with regard to denying the Jerusalem Open House funding and ordered the government unit to reassess the situation with a conclusion in hand in the next 21 days."We commend the Honorable Judge for this ruling," the Jerusalem Open House said in a statement. "Although we won this battle, the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality is still going strong! The JOH will continue its fight for equal rights and will continue to serve as a shelter and a safe space for all members of the queer community in Jerusalem."
