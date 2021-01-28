The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Life in the shadow of the Shoah

As this week is International Holocaust Remembrance week, indulge me as I reflect on how the Shoah has permeated every stage my life.

By SUSIE WEISS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 01:33
LEAH KLEIN, the writer’s mother, is welcomed by her family as she makes aliyah (photo credit: PNINA WEISS PERETZ)
LEAH KLEIN, the writer’s mother, is welcomed by her family as she makes aliyah
(photo credit: PNINA WEISS PERETZ)
In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I am turning this week’s column over to my beloved wife, second-generation survivor Susie Weiss. – Stewart Weiss
Never say there is only death for you. 
Though leaden skies may be concealing days of blue;
Because the hour we have hungered for is near;
Beneath our tread the earth shall tremble – we are here!
(“Zog Nit Kainmol,” The Song of the Partisans, Hirsch Glick)
I am an American, born and raised in Cleveland, with stops in Chicago, Fort Worth and Dallas; I am an Israeli olah and proud citizen, living in beautiful Ra’anana; and I am also a bereaved parent, the mother of Staff Sgt. Ari Weiss, a member of an elite IDF anti-terror unit who fell in combat against Hamas terrorists in 2002. But the identity that I have lived with since the day I was born, the one that plagues my every waking moment and will continue to do so until the day I die, is that of a second-generation Holocaust survivor.
As this week is International Holocaust Remembrance week, indulge me as I reflect on how the Shoah has permeated every stage my life.
Although my parents were immigrants to the United Sates after the war, I had what I think is a typical American childhood and upbringing. I was raised in an upper-middle class suburban neighborhood, a child of the 1960s and all that implies: bell bottoms, rock music, the Vietnam War and teenage rebellion. Most of my friends were also children of survivors, and all our parents had European accents (unbeknownst to us all!). After the horrors of the Holocaust – my father being in a slave labor camp and my mother “celebrating” her 16th birthday in Auschwitz – my folks were proud and thankful to live in America. I remember well our Thanksgiving dinners, where kugel, flanken and dobosh torte (wasn’t that what the Pilgrims ate?!) mixed with the turkey and the stuffing.
Almost none of my friends had grandparents – the Germans had seen to that – but that’s just the way it was. In fact, we felt sorry for our one native-born friend Rosemary; she had to visit her grandparents every Sunday and couldn’t hang out with us at the mall. My mom was Hungarian – blonde, beautiful and flamboyant. She could have been a triplet with Zsa Zsa and Eva Gabor – and she was always the life of the party. I confess that I was more than a little embarrassed when she walked in the room and immediately became the center of attraction. But I came to understand that she was determined to recapture the part of her life that had been robbed from her by the Nazis; by choosing celebration over suffering she was sending a message to her tormentors that she had won.
I recall that when our family took a “roots tour” to her native Budapest, she dressed to the hilt everywhere we went. As we entered our posh hotel, an elderly employee held the door open for us. “Don’t you wonder what he did during the war?” my sister asked my mother. “He probably waved at you gleefully as you rode the train to Auschwitz!” Mom looked at us straight in the eyes. “Yes, that may be true,” she said, “but look who is waiting on whom now.”
Like most survivors, my parents tended to be somewhat over-protective of me and my sister. If we ever were late coming home, they became nervous and angry. I didn’t understand it then, but now I realize what thoughts came into their head, and how so many of their relatives had suddenly disappeared without a trace. What seemed irrational then, now makes perfect sense.
OUR DECISION to make aliyah in 1992, with five kids in tow, was both a dream realized and a shock for my parents. While they were quite happy that Stewart was fulfilling his ambition of living in Israel, they were taken aback when he informed them that the children and I would be accompanying him as well! My father, ever pragmatic, was less than convinced that Israel needed yet another rabbi, and that we would be able to put food on the table (survivors, I would learn, have a very intense preoccupation with food!). When Stewart tried to assure him, by saying “Hashem Ya’azor” (God will help), Dad let him know, in no uncertain terms, that he was not Hashem. 
Yet coming to our eternal homeland, where Jews walk tall and proud, was a vision and a mission that my parents had instilled in me through their Zionistic community work, both in practice and pocket. While it tore them apart to see their precious einiklach (grandchildren) taken so far away, I and my family were the embodiment of their belief that a Jew should live in a place where he can walk freely, where he is never a second-class citizen looking over his shoulder.
Seeing those same grandchildren in an IDF uniform was an out-of-body experience for us all, but especially my parents. Ari was the first to be inducted after our older daughters chose to serve in Sherut Leumi. When Bubie and Zayde came for the tekes hashba’a (induction ceremony) at the Kotel, my parents cried like I’ve never seen before. I could read their minds as they watched hundreds of strong, valiant young men hold their Tanach and rifle while swearing allegiance to the Jewish homeland. “Jews with guns, standing up against the enemy! Jews telling the world, ‘we’ll never submit meekly again!” Words just can’t fully express this unforgettable moment for them.
Two years later, Bubie and Zayde would be here visiting for Sukkot, as Ari spent a very rare few days away from his unit. As they prepared to leave after the holiday, there came that dreaded knock on the door that changed our lives forever. Though, blessedly, I remember little of that horrible night, the memory of my larger-than-life parents crumbling into themselves on the couch, sobbing uncontrollably, is indelibly etched on my conscience. Hadn’t they been through enough? God, what are you thinking?! How can they survive this unbearable trauma? But survive we all did, and Mom even made aliyah at the age of 82 after Dad passed away.
I HAVE been blessed with much good in my life, and I am shalem, complete with the choices I have made. But I grow sad as I acknowledge that this unique generation that produced us is rapidly disappearing. Only late in life was my mother able to speak of her experiences in Auschwitz, of clinging to her sister as they stood in front of the infamous Dr. Mengele, of watching her mother and three younger siblings as they walked to the left, never to be seen again. Upon her coming to America back in the early 1950s, Mom once shared a bit of her life with a new American friend, who was quick to assure her that life in the United States was also no picnic, as the Depression and bread lines were quite inconvenient. That comment would hold her back for years from sharing with anyone who didn’t have the same accent as hers; for whom else could ever understand, could ever conceive of what she had gone through? 
And I am the quintessential second generation, who forgave our parents for everything, embarrassments and all. We didn’t want to cause them any more grief than they had already experienced. We took for granted how they had rebuilt their lives and done what had to be done to support and raise families just like “everyone else.” My mother’s joie de vivre, as I look back, was nothing short of amazing. Chaperoning my public school dances, she would dance with more boys than I did; she powered ahead and never looked back. I marvel at how she was involved in every facet of her community and lived, to the fullest, the life that Hashem granted her when he spared her from the crematorium. She was an icon, and she was my mother.
That is why it’s so hard to believe she is gone. Two weeks ago, at the ripe old age of 92, Hashem called Leah Weinberger Klein back to Gan Eden, back to my father who has been waiting for her for 15 years. He cared for her like a princess for six decades, marrying her at 17 years old as she walked back from the camps. They journeyed together on a road few of us could imagine, let alone emulate. This week – like all other weeks – I think of her, of all those who perished and all those who mercifully survived. May their memory always be an inspiration to us. 
So never say that there is only death for you;
Though leaden skies may be concealing days of blue;
Because the hour we have hungered for is near;
Beneath our tread the earth shall tremble – we are here!


Tags Israel aliyah auschwitz Holocaust
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by