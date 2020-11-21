Likud, Blue and White deal set to confirm ministerial appointments

The government is set to approve a series of ministerial appointments on Sunday after Likud and Blue and White came to an agreement after months of delays. The most significant appointment is that of the accountant general in the Finance Ministry, about whom Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit wrote to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz on Thursday saying the position was critical and must be filled as soon as possible. The other appointments to be made are expected to be a director-general for the office of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz; a new chairman of the Council of the Airports’s Authorities under the Transportation Ministry; a new Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia; and a director for the investments authority within the Economy Ministry. One significant appointment not included in the deal is that of a director-general for the Justice Ministry, an omission which has strained relations between Blue and White leader Gantz and his party colleague Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn. Following the deal, Blue and White sources were quoted in the Israeli media criticizing the appointments deal as a “wonderful capitulation of Gantz.”The Walla News website quoted Blue and White MKs as saying that failing to appoint the critical position of Justice Ministry director-general while allowing the appointment of the accountant general under the Likud controlled Finance Ministry was “a surrender to terms dictated by Netanyahu.”Mandelblit had however emphasized the importance of quickly appointing an accountant general after it being vacant for several weeks.
"The position and authorities of the accountant general have great importance in general, and especially in the period we find ourselves in now," said Mandelblit, saying that government ministers were signing contracts without formal approval due to the failure to make this appointment.