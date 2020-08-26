Deputy Attorney-General for Special Issues Nurit Litman and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and other Likud officials fought over the handling of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.Litman issued a new directive signaling that the state prosecution should be more lenient with protesters who get into low-key altercations with the police during this tense time period. Leniency would not apply to protesters who actively sought out physical conflict with police, as opposed to protesters who might have had a low-key physical exchange with a police official during a chaotic situation with people in close proximity to each other.The police have been criticized for using excessive force against protesters recently, even as protesters have been criticized for ignoring some police orders and disrupting life around the Prime Minister’s Residence beyond accepted standards.Levin slammed the new directive as a declaration by the prosecution to try to assist protesters with the sole goal of bringing down Netanyahu.He said that the new prosecution policy violated previous standards set by the High Court of Justice for volume and constancy of protesters late at night, as well as violating coronavirus social distancing safety standards.Public Security Minister Amir Ohana also slammed the prosecution, saying it was abandoning neutrality and picking sides against Netanyahu. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The High Court itself recently endorsed a police compromise in which the volume of protesters would not be limited, but protesters would need to reduce noise steadily from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.