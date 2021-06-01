The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lindsey Graham: The more people try to destroy Israel, the more US aid

Netanyahu: "No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 1, 2021 17:17
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Israel on Monday on behalf of the United States, as part of a multi-day junket to assess the aftermath of the recent 11-day round of fighting between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
During his visit, Graham met with top Israeli government and IDF officials to determine the amount of aid Israel will need to replenish the Iron Dome and what the US can do stymie the spread of terrorism within the Palestinian territories and across the Middle East.
On Monday, Graham visited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem for his first high-level following after his arrival in the country.
"No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend," Netanyahu told Graham in their meeting. "I want to thank you for everything you've been doing over the years on our defenses, our security, on Iran. 
"You've been a tremendous friend and ally," he added.
Graham returned the compliments, describing Israel as the  "eyes and ears of America,” adding that "nobody does more to protect America from radical Islam than our friends in Israel," ending with a promise that Israel can expect "more" in the "next coming days and weeks from Washington."
The senator added that he is looking to find an "alternative" solution to the Joint Comprehensive Plan on Action (JCPOA) – also known as the Iran nuclear deal – that US President Joe Biden pledged to return to after taking office in January of this year.
“To every American, what happens with Iran matters not only to America but to the world,” Graham said. “The worst possible outcome for the world is to allow the Iranian regime to acquire nuclear capability.”  
Following his meeting with Netanyahu, Graham met with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who thanked him for his "great support for Israel and for maintaining its security and qualitative advantage over its enemies and in the Middle East in general."
Gantz reportedly updated Graham on security developments following Operation Guardian of the Walls and discussed with him the continuation of combatting the ongoing Iranian aggression affecting stability across the Middle East.  
On Tuesday, Graham visited the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, which endured the bulk of the rocket fire originating from the Gaza Strip during the 11-days of fighting, as it sits less than 10 miles away from the border Israel shares with Gaza.
During his trip to Ashkelon, Graham met with senior IDF officials, visited Iron Dome batteries, and spoke with residents of the southern Israeli city to get an idea of what it's like to live under constant rocket fire, the senator said.
"My main message has been 'more for Israel," Graham said in comments preceding his trip to Ashkelon. "The more people that try to destroy Israel, the more Hamas tries to destroy Israel, the more Iran tries to destroy Israel, the more aid that the United States will provide to Israel."
After arriving in the coastal Israeli city, Graham visited the home of an Israeli citizen who lost her life during a direct hit on her home from a Hamas rocket.
"30 second warning time," Graham said. "People here in Ashkelon are living on alert all the time, and this is what these rockets can do, and when they are fired from Gaza they're meant to kill as many people as possible."
He noted that when Israel responds, the IDF tries to "limit the damage to the terrorists and not kill civilians," which directly contrasts the strategies of Hamas and the allied terror groups in Gaza. 
"That's a big difference," he concluded.


