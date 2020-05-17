Local catering group introduces safer takeout containers

In response to the closure of dining rooms and restaurants at workplaces due to COVID-19, catering group Idit Food Logistics recently launched the next generation of food containers.Idit, part of the Dan Hotel Group, will offer an innovative packaged and sealed cardboard container that keeps food hot and meets current hygiene requirements. “The company has invested approximately NIS 300,000 in the development of a series of packaged foods, with a variety of about 150 creative and trendy healthy dishes,” Idit CEO Ran Katzman said.Idit head chef Alon Azoulay and his staff have developed about 150 satisfying, trendy and healthy creative dishes that allow employees to put together a full meal for themselves from a wide variety of products.The cardboard boxes will replace plastic containers, which were a staple of takeaway food, Katzman said.Idit’s clients include Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Pelephone, the Prime Minister’s Office, ADAMA Global, Elbit Systems, SAP, HP and the Defense Ministry.