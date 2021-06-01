The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Local, national authorities to work to form Bedouin sector 5-year plan

The discussions will continue for about six months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2021 06:14
Girls walk on the outskirts of the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Girls walk on the outskirts of the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Local and national authorities will meet on Tuesday to begin joint discussions to form a five-year plan for the Bedouin sector of Israeli society handling a variety of social issues.
Dozens of participants, including officials from government ministries, local authorities, community leaders, influential people and social organizations, will work in four teams to tackle issues concerning the economy and industry, education, local government and community.
The discussions will continue for about six months. An additional team, made up of women, will discuss all of the topics and move between the teams to give insights on all the fields.
The teams will also discuss the degree of involvement of local government, with two days to discuss municipal and communal needs.
Economy Minister Amir Peretz stated that the program will include many changes in education, employment, infrastructure, welfare, and personal security for residents.
"Unfortunately, despite considerable achievements in the current plan, the gaps in the quality of life between the Bedouin society in the Negev and the rest of society in Israel have remained high by all indices," said Peretz. "Therefore, it is a national obligation to work to reduce the gaps, increase and streamline government investment from early childhood and throughout all ages for integration in quality employment."
Michal Fink, deputy director-general of Strategy and Policy Planning at the Economy Ministry, will lead the entire project.
"At this conference, we are launching a precedent-setting process of co-creation, with the participation of the Bedouin community in formulating the recommendations for the program," said Fink.
For the first time, starting from the planning stage, the process is being "carried out, in collaboration with the Bedouin society, from the perception that the knowledge needed to understand the problems and the accuracy of the solutions is among the community itself, and that local authorities and leadership are the cornerstone of improving Bedouin society," added Fink.


