Netanyahu visits Bedouin city, commits NIS 1b. to fight Arab sector crime

Netanyahu made the announcement in Rahat on Sunday, where he was visiting accompanied by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana.

Netanyahu said that he has traveled to Rahat to see the progress in the fight against crime in the Arab sector.

The prime minister said that there were multiple crimes committed in the area in recent times that were all solved quickly.

"I have seen amazing tools here - intelligence, cameras and mainly determined manpower" said Netanyahu.

"You deserve to live in Rahat and any other town without mothers being afraid to send their children to the street, without the fear of violence, of blackmail, or protection. We will kill that," said Netanyahu.