The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Magen David Adom has sampled over 4.1 million people in Israel

The medical service has worked in coordination with healthcare providers, the Health Ministry, and the IDF's Home Front Command.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 04:36
Magen David Adom coronavirus vaccination trailer in Shokeda Forest. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom coronavirus vaccination trailer in Shokeda Forest.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Israel's national medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) has sampled over 4,100,000 people in Israel for the coronavirus, the organization announced on Thursday.
The massive amount of sampling were administered at a variety of sites throughout Israel, including in private homes, clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes as part of MDA's “Protecting Fathers and Mothers” project, as well as educational institutions.  
The drive to sample people was conducted in tandem with the various healthcare providers in Israel, MDA EMT's and paramedics, which last week sampled some 42,500 Israelis. 
MDA has also worked to test travelers who are returning to Israel, operating special stands at Ben Gurion Airport to greet them as they enter the country. Nevertheless, Ben Gurion has remained closed after the government implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 
Likewise, MDA has taken some 3,000 serological tests, and has worked to make sure that confirmed coronavirus patients reach hospitals as soon as possible. The organization also has administered half a million of vaccines to people around the country. 
While the focus has been on combating the virus, MDA has not lost focus of its other endeavors, continuing to collect plasma for ill patients, for both the coronavirus as well as other needs, such as the production of a passive vaccine. 
The medical service has worked in coordination with healthcare providers, the Health Ministry, and the IDF's Home Front Command.  
The work by MDA comes as Israel slowly comes out of the lockdown and returns to normalcy, following an extensive vaccination campaign across the country.


Tags Israel Magen David Adom Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Terumah: Making space

 By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: accessiBe: The web made accessible

 By HILLEL FULD

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Coronavirus in Israel: Who's responsible for beating the pandemic?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by