Man convicted of threatening wife after rape charge dropped

The woman, who filed a complaint to Israel Police that originally lead to the arrest of her husband on the suspicion that he had raped and threatened her, wrote a letter to the court asking that her husband be released saying she had made a false complaint and that her husband never committed indecent acts against her, N12 reported.

The woman also asked for her complaint against him to be dropped, but the prosecutor told the court that they may still seek jail time for the husband.

Following the woman's request, the indictment against her husband was corrected to say that "the defendant threatened the woman with his actions, doing unlawful harm to her body in order to upset or frighten her," N12 reported.

