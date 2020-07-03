The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man dies after rescuing three children and their mother from drowning

He was found unconscious and the MDA team declared his death at the scene.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JULY 3, 2020 19:38
Rescue team sent to search for the man who saved a family of four from drowning (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Rescue team sent to search for the man who saved a family of four from drowning
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
A 40-year-old man drowned on Friday in a lake near the town of Zikim, after rescuing a 40-year-old woman and her three children (a 14-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl) from drowning. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who arrived at the scene gave them medical treatment and have evacuated the four to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon where they are fully conscious.
The emergency forces, among them a rescue team from the Ashkelon fire department and a national Lahava unit (a special recuse team within the fire fighters), scanned the area for the 40-year-old man who initially did not come from the water after saving the other four. He was found unconscious and the MDA team declared his death at the scene.
"When we arrived at the Zikim beach, civilians who helped rescue the four brought them to us after carrying them with their SUV. The four had slight difficulty breathing and were suffering from exhaustion," said MDA paramedic Eytan Lasri and emergency medical technician, Ben Tatro. "We quickly got them into the ambulance and evacuated them when they were in light condition, all the while giving them medical treatment involving artificial oxygen ventilation."
"While giving the four medical treatment, they told us about a man who saved them who was missing and did not come out of the water," said MDA senior emergency medical technician, Joseph Sifer. "Police and firefighters arrived at the scene, and using special equipment they searched the lake for said man. Unfortunately, he was located in the water unconscious, and after we rescued him we had no choice but to declare his death."


Tags mda water drowning
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by