Man dies after rescuing three children and their mother from drowning

A 40-year-old man drowned on Friday in a lake near the town of Zikim, after rescuing a 40-year-old woman and her three children (a 14-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl) from drowning. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who arrived at the scene gave them medical treatment and have evacuated the four to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon where they are fully conscious.The emergency forces, among them a rescue team from the Ashkelon fire department and a national Lahava unit (a special recuse team within the fire fighters), scanned the area for the 40-year-old man who initially did not come from the water after saving the other four. He was found unconscious and the MDA team declared his death at the scene.Zikim beach, civilians who helped rescue the four brought them to us after carrying them with their SUV. The four had slight difficulty breathing and were suffering from exhaustion," said MDA paramedic Eytan Lasri and emergency medical technician, Ben Tatro. "We quickly got them into the ambulance and evacuated them when they were in light condition, all the while giving them medical treatment involving artificial oxygen ventilation.""While giving the four medical treatment, they told us about a man who saved them who was missing and did not come out of the water," said MDA senior emergency medical technician, Joseph Sifer. "Police and firefighters arrived at the scene, and using special equipment they searched the lake for said man. Unfortunately, he was located in the water unconscious, and after we rescued him we had no choice but to declare his death.""When we arrived at the