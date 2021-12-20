The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man in critical condition after being hit by falling tree during Carmel storm

A man was hit by a tree that was knocked down by the Carmel storm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 10:33
A tree was knocked down on a man due to Carmel storm winds. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A tree was knocked down on a man due to Carmel storm winds.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a tree that was knocked down due to the strong winds of the Carmel storm on Monday morning.
United Hatzalah performed CPR on the man and transported him to the hospital.
"When I arrived at the scene, I found a man in critical condition lying under a tree," said a volunteer EMT who was the first responder on the scene. "Together with city workers and another United Hatzalah volunteer that arrived, we picked up the tree and began CPR on the critically injured man."
"The man suffered a serious head injury from being hit by the tree," said the other volunteer EMT. "During CPR, his breathing and pulse returned and he was transported to the hospital by a mobile intensive care ambulance.
The Nature and Parks Authority released a warning earlier on Monday morning, telling people to be careful of the risks that come with strong winds like falling trees.


