Man in northern Israel killed by gunshots fired from passing vehicle

The man was evacuated to hospital from the location in which he was shot, on Route 804, where he was found unconscious. He was in critical condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 05:58
LOWER GALILEE view from Tzipori. (photo credit: Courtesy)
LOWER GALILEE view from Tzipori.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A 25-year-old man was fatally wounded by gunfire aimed at him from a passing scooter in the town of Arabah in the Lower Galilee on Tuesday evening.
Police first received report of an injured man being brought in for treatment by Magen David Adom  (MDA) shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening.  
He was evacuated from the location in which he was shot, on Route 804, where he was found unconscious. He was in critical condition and received urgent treatment from a Magen David Adom team, before being taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.
His death due was pronounced shortly after his arrival in the hospital, following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.
Polie forces arrived at the scene of the shooting and are investigating the circumstances in which it happened.
Last week a 30-year-old man was also shot and killed in a shooting incident in the Druze village of Yikra in northern Israel.
Two men, 24 and 25-years-old, were also injured in the incident.
The person was killed was identified as Sarhan Atallah, according to Walla! news. Atallah was due to get married in two weeks and was with his fiancée in a car when he was shot.


