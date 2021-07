Two men, 24 and 25-years-old, were also injured in the incident.

All three men were taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya as resuscitation attempts were made on the 30-year-old, whose death was declared shortly after.

Israel Police are investigating the matter and patrolling the area where the shooting occurred, in search of the culprits.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting incident in the Druze village of Yikra in northern Israel on Saturday, Israel Police confirmed.