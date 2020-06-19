The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Many dogs returned after adopted at the height of the coronavirus

By OMRI RON  
JUNE 19, 2020 03:57
One of the eight dogs rescued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Plant protection and Inspections Services (photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)
One of the eight dogs rescued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Plant protection and Inspections Services
(photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)
After an increase in dog adoption numbers during the start of the coronavirus outbreak, many dogs are now being returned to the pounds from which they were taken, N12 reported.
The initial weeks of the coronavirus outbreak were good news for many dogs, when many families were looking for a new companion to add to their family, but now many of them are being returned or, in more extreme cases, abandoned by those people who adopted them.
"For every adoption, we have 30 requests from people wishing to give up their dogs," said Dr. Sharon Maoz, the administrator of the Let Animals Live pound.
"It's like no adoptions took place, most dogs have been returned, and there are a lot of new ones," said Gadi Winter from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel.
"The cages are full because people adopted dogs during the height of the pandemic and now regret it," said Ruha Ben-Dahan, CEO of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel. "This is on top of people who have decided to bring the dog they've had for years because they can no longer afford to raise it."
"One of the saddest things is seeing a dog being left here as he looks at their owners leaving and begins crying" Said Yael Arkin, CEO of Live. "Some can starve themselves to death due to their sadness"
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Israel reported a dramatic 30% increase in animal abandonment throughout the country during March as well, explaining that it is most probably stimulated by financial fears.


