MDA calls for people to donate blood due to decrease in blood supply

The main type of blood needed is type O. MDA stressed that blood "has no substitute" and that each donation of blood can help save the lives of three patients who need blood transfusions.

A decrease in supply can lead to an impairment of medical operations and readiness for emergencies.

"In order for us to continue to help save lives and provide everyone with the care they need and the help they need, I call on the public to reach the donation spots where the donations are made and donate blood," said MDA Director-General Eli Bin.

Information about the locations where you can donate blood can be found at http://www.mdais.org/dam or by calling 03-9101101.

"The sick and injured need blood for life-saving treatments," said MDA's deputy director-general of Blood Services, Prof. Eilat Shinar "In order to maintain the required blood supply we need at least 1,000 donors every day. We ask anyone who can come to one of MDA's fundraisers and donate blood to save lives."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}