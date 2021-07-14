Memorial for Mount Meron victims vandalized at the scene of the disaster

The memorial for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy was found destroyed on the ground, July 14, 2021 (Credit: HASKUPIM) The memorial features photos of the 45 people crushed to death at the Lag Ba'omer event in April of this year and hangs next to the path where the crush occurred.

Visitors to Meron discovered the destruction early on Wednesday morning when they arrived to pray on the hilltop. According to Haredi news site "Kikar Shabbat," the vandalism happened some time after 3 a.m., as late-night visitors to the site confirmed to them that the plaque had been seen unharmed shortly before that.

Representatives of the Meron Disaster Families Forum filed a complaint with the police following the discovery of the destruction.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"Tonight a red line was crossed, ugly vandalism that provokes shock and disgust in the heart of every Jew, " a forum representative said. "The Israeli police is expected to act immediately to find those responsible for this ugly vandalism, and to bring them to justice."



The memorial for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy was found destroyed on the ground, July 14, 20219 (Credit: HASKUPIM)



Later on Wednesday, the Knesset is reportedly scheduled to vote on a bill drafted by United Torah Judaism MK Yakov Asher which will grant financial compensation the families of the Meron victims if it is passed successfully.