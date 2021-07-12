The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mercantile Bank VP: Israel's economy can bounce back quickly from COVID

With the exit from the pandemic, Mercantile is resuming activity in the State Guarantee Fund, which opened in 2016, said Mercantile Bank vice president Zion Becker, director of its commercial-banking division.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 12, 2021 20:35
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Israeli economy can recover quickly after the pandemic, according to a top banking official.
“We at Mercantile Bank believe in the rapid growth of the Israeli economy and are offering a set of tools to help finance the self-employed, small and medium-sized businesses,” Mercantile Bank vice president Dudi Maimon, director of its retail division, was quoted as saying in a press release. “We also provide advanced tools for managing an account on the website and the app, and most importantly, we have professional bankers who are available directly for the bank’s customers.”
Maimon made the comments at an independent trade union conference held at Mercantile Bank at the initiative of BIZCO on the topic, “The Israeli economy post-coronavirus crisis.”
With the exit from the pandemic, Mercantile is resuming activity in the State Guarantee Fund, which opened in 2016, said Mercantile Bank vice president Zion Becker, director of its commercial-banking division. 
“Mercantile Bank’s share in the Coronavirus Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses was 19%, despite the share of Mercantile Bank in the entire banking system being 3%, a figure that indicates that the bank didn’t stop supporting its business customers in the crisis,” he said.
The bank has accumulated more than 100 years of experience working with small and medium-sized businesses, and it knows how to provide finance solutions for new businesses, support for existing ones and has special financial products to support cash flow to strengthen the financial management of small businesses, Becker said.
Mercantile Bank CEO Shuki Burstein said: “The small-business community is the core of the activity we are targeting. It is a community in which we specialize and in which we identify great potential for integrated growth.”
BIZCO founder and chairwoman Liat Yakia Zilberman said: “The organization encourages the creation of significant business connections and connections between business owners and trade unions to produce joint activities in the economy.”
The conference was attended by Mary Kesler Lupu, managing partner of BIZCO; Oren Machluf, BMB Division manager of Menora Business Center; attorney Keren Ohana Ayos, general manager of the National Association of Private Kindergartens; Gil Vaknin, chairman of the Owners Union Association; attorney Ravit Gros, general manager of the Association of Craft and Industry; and tax adviser and accountant Revital Sitton Ben Ari, president of the Institute of Tax Consultants.


Tags business economy Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel agree: New COVID vaccines coming August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by