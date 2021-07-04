Mercantile VP: We developed unique model for non-state land transactions

“The model addresses the main difficulty: real estate property rights, which is a cornerstone of real estate transactions dealing with non-state lands.”

As a result, he maintains, Mercantile will build tailor-made solutions for each kibbutz, with the repayment of credit over 25 years.

Becker made the comments recently at the annual national conference for the kibbutzim sector, held under the auspices of Mercantile Bank , which dealt with kibbutz construction – ways of financing, planning, upgrading infrastructure, construction technologies and more.

Becker listed the advantages Mercantile Bank has in providing this service: “Branches across the country in close proximity to the target customers, ability to respond quickly and a unique solution to the kibbutz demand.”

The conference, organized by the Center for Renewal Training, was attended by about 100 senior officials from kibbutzim across the country, including: chair-people, economic coordinators, secretaries, treasurers, and construction managers.

The conference was also attended by: Alon Shuster, agriculture minister, Marcelle Ben Dori, deputy head of the Senior Contracts Division, Head of Israel Lands Yaakov Kvint, and Navot Tzur, head of the Commercial Division at Mercantile Bank.

