Meron victims: Kotel Rabbi mourns the loss of his dear nephew

Rabinovitch shared in the grief and mourning of the nation and those who lost loved ones. Rabinovitch was despaired to discover his dear nephew Rabbi Menachem Asher Zeckbach, a 24-year-old yeshiva student living in Modi'in Illit, was one of the victims in the tragedy. Zeckbachis was survived by his pregnant wife.Rabinovitch shared in the grief and mourning of the nation and those who lost loved ones.

"Together with all of Israel, in the country and in the diaspora, we are hurting and mourning for the souls of this horrible tragedy... Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones," Rabinovitch announced.

He added that prayers were being said for the "recovery and healing of all the wounded and for the strengthening of the medical and rescue teams."

Rabinovitch went on to express the heartrending cry of the victims,

"At this difficult time in which the victims are buried, we unite in the heart and soul with the hurting and grieving families. It is not yet time to shout their silent cry. A cry that was not heard as they begged for their lives. A cry that shocks the entire Jewish world, a cry that no one could hear, but we all can 'see the voices.'"

The mourning and pain will require some soul-searching, the rabbi added, but kindness and unity will help "heal the fractures and draw the necessary conclusions."