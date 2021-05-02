The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meron victims: Kotel Rabbi mourns the loss of his dear nephew

Rabinovitch was despaired to discover his dear nephew Rabbi Menachem Asher Zeckbach, a 24-year-old yeshiva student, was one of the victims in the Mount Meron tragedy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2021 01:59
The Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Shmuel Rabinovitch [L], United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman [R] in the Kotel Tunnels. (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)
The Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Shmuel Rabinovitch [L], United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman [R] in the Kotel Tunnels.
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)
Among those mourning the Mount Meron tragedy, where 45 people were stampeded to death on Thursday night following Lag Ba'omer celebrations, was Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Kotel and the Holy Sites of Israel. 
Rabinovitch was despaired to discover his dear nephew Rabbi Menachem Asher Zeckbach, a 24-year-old yeshiva student living in Modi'in Illit, was one of the victims in the tragedy. Zeckbachis was survived by his pregnant wife. 
Rabinovitch shared in the grief and mourning of the nation and those who lost loved ones. 
"Together with all of Israel, in the country and in the diaspora, we are hurting and mourning for the souls of this horrible tragedy... Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones," Rabinovitch announced.
He added that prayers were being said for the "recovery and healing of all the wounded and for the strengthening of the medical and rescue teams."
Rabinovitch went on to express the heartrending cry of the victims, 
"At this difficult time in which the victims are buried, we unite in the heart and soul with the hurting and grieving families. It is not yet time to shout their silent cry. A cry that was not heard as they begged for their lives. A cry that shocks the entire Jewish world, a cry that no one could hear, but we all can 'see the voices.'"
The mourning and pain will require some soul-searching, the rabbi added, but kindness and unity will help "heal the fractures and draw the necessary conclusions."


Tags kotel Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by