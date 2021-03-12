French assemblyman Meyer Habib said Thursday that France's refusal to sign an agreement with Israel which will allow those with the green passport to enter into the country is an example of "Being stuck in an old way of thinking,"Habib explained that he could retool the agreement with Greece for France, which will allow those vaccinated to travel between it and Israel freely. In an interview with France's I24 news, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he wishes to promoted the green passport program with French President Emanuel Macron. "Benjamin Netanyahu's words are his alone, it's still early and France has no plans to make arrangements for both sides," the Élysée Palace responded. "If the green passport will be accepted, it will be on a European level, using a mandate given to the European commission."In response to this, Habib stated that he feels that it is unfortunate that France did not extend its hand to Israel to allow those vaccinated to visit."I was sorry to hear what was published about France's refusal to accept Israel's offer," Habib said. "It's quite unfortunate, seeing as how thousands of Israelis who have a French citizenship as French Jews cannot visit their loved ones for over a year."He further said that Israel is the leading country in coronavirus vaccinations, and is beginning to reopen after lockdowns due to the effects of the vaccine, while in France, "only about 6% of the population has been vaccinated."
"The Israelis have signed agreement with Greece and Cyprus, and later with Denmark, Austria, The Czech Republic and Hungary – all of which are members of the European union." Habib continued. Israel will reopen its airport on Sunday and allow Israelis with green passports to travel abroad, but aside from Georgia, no country in the world will recognize the green passport to let tourists enter, Ynet reported early Sunday morning.This is despite statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding renewed tourism with Cyprus and Greece for vaccinated Israelis, as no agreement has yet to be signed between the three countries.