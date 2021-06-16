The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Middle East's largest LGBT pride flag rolled out in Beersheba

"The huge Pride flag is a testament to our strength and power everywhere," said the chairwoman of the Agud-The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 16:19
Middle East's largest Pride flag in Beersheba, June, 2021 (Credit: Yali Photographers)
LGBT activists in Beersheba unveiled the largest Pride flag in the Middle East on Wednesday, laying out a huge 30 meter long, nine meter high rainbow flag at the entrance to the capital of the Negev.
The huge flag was assembled in the studio of Assaf Pren, a local designer, out of six rolls of fabric which came together to form the Pride flag. The project aimed to express the power of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the periphery and across Israel.
"Sometimes a image emerges through the media that the entire LGBTQ+ community is concentrated in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area, but this is not the case – we are here and everywhere," said Yoav Meir, who sparked the project.
Middle East's largest Pride flag in Beersheba, June, 2021 (Credit: Nick Samarov)Middle East's largest Pride flag in Beersheba, June, 2021 (Credit: Nick Samarov)
"It is important for me to convey a message to all the young men and women living in the periphery that they should know they are not alone. The flag symbolizes for me the ability of different shades in the population to live together in harmony, love and acceptance. We are all human beings and we all deserve equal rights, we will continue to fight until the state also recognizes this," added Meir.
"The huge Pride flag is a testament to our strength and power everywhere," said chairwoman of the Aguda-The Association for LGBT Equality in Israel, Nurit Shein. "In the past year we have seen and are seeing a local LGBTQ+ revolution across the country and we will continue to promote a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in dozens of local authorities and ensure that we can be who we are proudly."
Beersheba's pride parade will take place on June 17 at 5 p.m. The parade will start at Yaelim Square and continue down Derech HaMeshahrerim to the square in front of the municipality where the central event will take place. Singers Eden Alene and Agam Buhbut will perform at the central event.


