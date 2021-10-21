The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Minister of Justice Sa’ar approves Carmit Yulis as Deputy Attorney General

While regarded as a brilliant professional and lawyer, her selection is surprising, as it is a significant leap from her current role.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 02:13
Israel’s Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar has accepted the recommendation of Carmit Yulis for Deputy Attorney General of Civil Affairs on Wednesday. The appointment is subject to final approval by the government.
The search was led by current Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit. Sa’ar accepted the recommendation and will bring her appointment before the government this coming Sunday. Yulis is slated to replace Erez Kaminitz, whose 7-year term ends later this year.
Yulis has served as Head of the Real Estate Cluster in the Ministry of Justice since 2014, where she was responsible for accompanying legal advice in government ministries on current legal issues in property and real estate operations, as well as advancing and accompanying legislative proceedings of the Ministry of Justice. She specializes in the areas of planning and construction and has served as a member of the Board of Appraisers and as a representative of the Minister of Justice in the National Planning and Construction Council.
Yulis is known for her legal work in rentals and urban renewal. She advocated for tenants rights, working on regulations which determined that rent control property will only be used for rent and can not be sold, adding that each tenant will have an option to extend their rent for a cumulative period, later saying, "I want a long-term lease to be a shelf product."
Yulis, 41, holds a bachelor's and master's degree with honors from Bar-Ilan University. She has five children and lives in Gush Etzion.
Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
While regarded as a brilliant professional and lawyer, her selection is surprising, as it is a significant leap from her current role. Yulis was chosen over other senior and esteemed candidates, such as Orit Kotav, current Deputy State Attorney for Civil Affairs.
She will also have big shoes at her new position, as her predecessor Erez Kaminitz was renowned for his work during his term. In 2017, a law known as the “Kaminitz Law” was enacted to address the fight against illegal construction. The law has tightened enforcement of planning and construction offenses by strengthening the enforcement of administrative fines.
"I am convinced that Attorney Yulis’ rich professional experience, skills, and education will enable her to succeed in the important role of Deputy Attorney General (Civil Law)," Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement.


