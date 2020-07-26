The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ministerial anger over exclusion from coronavirus cabinet, lack of women

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 26, 2020 15:45
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEDI HAYUN)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEDI HAYUN)
Several government ministers have strongly criticized the formation of a new, slimmed down coronavirus cabinet due either to their own omission or to the fact that there is not one woman on the panel.
The government decided to slim down the size of the cabinet to make its decision-making process more efficient, and eliminated several ministers who had previously been members on it.
Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman who previously served as the health minister and was on the previous coronavirus cabinet reportedly stormed out of the full cabinet meeting Sunday morning, saying that his nearly ten years of experience leading the health ministry would have been an important resource for the coronavirus cabinet, according to Kan News.
Litzman voted against the establishment of the new cabinet.
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel of the Likud described the new coronavirus cabinet as “pathetic,” saying the inclusion of the science and technology minister at the expense of the education minister was “illogical.”
And Education Minister Yoav Gallant himself, also of the Likud, also opposed his exclusion from the new coronavirus cabinet, with Channel 12 reporting that he said during Sunday morning’s meeting that he had “several times received information on policies affecting his ministry through the media” instead of through government channels.
Netanyahu told him in response that he would be invited to coronavirus cabinet hearings when his ministry was involved in the issue at hand.
The Naamat women’s rights group decried the removal of the two women ministers from the new cabinet, Transport Minister Miri Regev and Societal Justice Minister Meirav Cohen, and the absence of any women at all on the slimmed-down cabinet.
“I recommend to the prime minister and the alternate prime ministers who always compare our situation to the rest of the world, to look at the common denominator of countries that have successfully subdued the epidemic - in all of them, women are in the decision-making elite,” Naamat said in a statement to the press.
The new coronavirus cabinet is now comprised of the prime minister, health minister, alternate prime minister, finance minister, public security minister, foreign minister, science and technology minister, justice minister, economy minister, and interior minister.
During Sunday’s meeting, the government also established a ministerial committee for declaring a coronavirus restricted area which consists of the same ministers on the coronavirus cabinet.


