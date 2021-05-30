The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Minor in Eilat gang-rape case convicted of indecent assault

In September, the Southern District Attorney’s Office filed 11 indictments regarding the gang rape incident with the Beersheba District Court, with the two ringleaders accused of actual rape.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 30, 2021 18:36
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
One of the minors involved in the Eilat gang-rape case that shocked Israelis in August cut a plea bargain deal on Sunday and was convicted of indecent assault.
As part of the deal, the minor will now be released from police custody to be put under house arrest during the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
In September, the Southern District Attorney’s Office filed 11 indictments regarding the gang rape incident with the Beersheba District Court, with the two ringleaders accused of actual rape, including 27-year-old Ilizir Meirov and 28-year-old Isi Rafilov from Hadera.
Meirov is accused of two counts of aggravated rape and Rafilov is accused of one count of aggravated rape as well as other sex crimes.
These two defendants have been in police custody since August and have appealed to the Supreme Court to try and get released into house arrest.
Both initially denied even having sexual relations with the victim, but later altered their narratives to confess to having sexual relations, but claiming everything had been consensual.
The names of two 17-year-old minor twin brothers from a southern community who are also accused of rape remain under gag order.
Another defendant, Osher Salma, 19, from Noga, was indicted for more minor offenses related to the gang-rape incident, including indecent assault and failure to prevent a felony.
Three other unnamed minors were indicted for aiding and abetting the rape under aggravated circumstances, with one of them charged for failure to prevent a felony.
Two other minors were charged with indecent assault, and another was charged with soliciting an indecent assault.
Meirov and Rafilov have criminal records, including serving time in jail.
The state prosecution sought to keep them and five of the minors in detention until the end of the trial, while agreeing to release the other defendants but imposing limitations on their movement and activities.
Police revealed the entire story of how the brutal acts came about.
The victim was with her friend at the Red Sea Hotel’s pool. They had been drinking, and she became severely inebriated and didn’t feel well. One of the older men approached her and attempted to make advances, but she rejected him outright, telling him that he is too old for her. A few of the 17-year-olds were in the pool with them, and she knew some of them personally.
Shortly thereafter, the victim went up to the hotel room of a friend to cool herself down, since she was not staying in the hotel herself. Upon arriving in the area of the hotel rooms, one of the older men met her there, pretending to be a medical professional, and offered her first aid. He told the victim’s friend to go to the nearest store and get snacks to help her friend, effectively sending her away. That is when he led her into a different hotel room.
According to the indictment, the defendants had not registered or paid for the hotel room, but illegally appropriated it for their crime.
Several males then entered the room to rape and sexually assault the victim. Besides the two men in their 20s and one 19-year-old, the other defendants were all 17.
Their entering and exiting the hotel room was caught on the security tapes that were later acquired by police from the hotel. Some of the attackers could be seen texting one another and inviting each other up.
The following day, a few of the attackers asked the victim if she wanted to meet with them again. She did not remember being with them the previous night. They tried to remind her, even telling her that footage existed of the event. That is when the victim understood that she had been raped.
Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.


Tags Eilat rape indictment
