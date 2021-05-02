Minute of silence across Jewish world to commemorate Meron victims

The Jewish Agency for Israel and the World Zionist Organization (WZO) held on Sunday memorial ceremonies honoring the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy in Jerusalem.A number of ceremonies were held at different locations across the city, including the headquarters of Israel's National Institution, located on King George Street in downtown Jerusalem.victims of the disaster and reciting the Kaddish prayer. Speakers included Rabbi Noam Koenigsberg, who was the rabbi of 19-year-old Daniel Morris of blessed memory, originally from New Jersey, who was visiting Israel as part of a Masa program, and died in the terrible tragedy on Mount Meron over the weekend. The initiative also includes standing for a minute of silence, planned to take place Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. Israel time (GMT +3). Jewish communities across the world will join the initiative in order to show solidarity with the victims and with Israel's national day of mourning that was declared for Sunday. "This disaster put an end to the lives of 45 men, teens and young children: The entire Jewish world has come to a standstill," said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog. "What started as prayers of joy before disaster struck will now become cries of mourning as we grieve the loss of the victims," he said. "Tonight, those cries will momentarily transform into a hushed silence when the entire Jewish world collectively takes a moment to contemplate its loss.”The ceremonies included lighting memorial candles for all
Acting director of the WZO Yaakov Haguel noted the collective nature of the disaster and the fact that it affects us all. "The tragedy that befell us on Mount Meron impacts each of us," he said. "This loss doesn't differentiate between one's type of kippah or color of clothes, between the length of the tzitzit or size of the hat. Every year, all of Am Israel arrives at Mount Meron whether they be secular, traditional, national religious, ultra-Orthodox, Ashkenazi or Sephardi."