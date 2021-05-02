The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Minute of silence across Jewish world to commemorate Meron victims

"This disaster put an end to the lives of 45 men, teens and young children: The entire Jewish world has come to a standstill," said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2021 18:41
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog (left) and Acting director of the WZO Yaakov Haguel (right) light memorial candles for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog (left) and Acting director of the WZO Yaakov Haguel (right) light memorial candles for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
The Jewish Agency for Israel and the World Zionist Organization (WZO) held on Sunday memorial ceremonies honoring the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy in Jerusalem.
A number of ceremonies were held at different locations across the city, including the headquarters of Israel's National Institution, located on King George Street in downtown Jerusalem.
The ceremonies included lighting memorial candles for all victims of the disaster and reciting the Kaddish prayer.
Speakers included Rabbi Noam Koenigsberg, who was the rabbi of 19-year-old Daniel Morris of blessed memory, originally from New Jersey, who was visiting Israel as part of a Masa program, and died in the terrible tragedy on Mount Meron over the weekend.  
The initiative also includes standing for a minute of silence, planned to take place Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. Israel time (GMT +3). Jewish communities across the world will join the initiative in order to show solidarity with the victims and with Israel's national day of mourning that was declared for Sunday.
"This disaster put an end to the lives of 45 men, teens and young children: The entire Jewish world has come to a standstill," said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog.
"What started as prayers of joy before disaster struck will now become cries of mourning as we grieve the loss of the victims," he said. "Tonight, those cries will momentarily transform into a hushed silence when the entire Jewish world collectively takes a moment to contemplate its loss.”
Acting director of the WZO Yaakov Haguel noted the collective nature of the disaster and the fact that it affects us all.
“The tragedy that befell us on Mount Meron impacts each of us," he said. "This loss doesn’t differentiate between one’s type of kippah or color of clothes, between the length of the tzitzit or size of the hat. Every year, all of Am Israel arrives at Mount Meron whether they be secular, traditional, national religious, ultra-Orthodox, Ashkenazi or Sephardi."  


Tags Jewish Agency World Zionist Organization Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Asaf Malchi

Right-wing protests hold growing appeal for ultra-Orthodox men - opinion

 By ASAF MALCHI
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by