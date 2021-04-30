The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lag Ba'omer: These are the victims of Mount Meron

President Reuven Rivlin lit 45 candles on Friday afternoon to commemorate the 45 victims reported at the time from Mount Meron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 30, 2021 15:38
The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Haredi news sites Hadrei Haredim and  Kikar Hashabat. published lists of the victims from the Mount Meron tragedy on Friday: 
Shragee Gestetner, a Skverer hassidic rabbi and musician, arrived in Israel from his hometown of Montreal, Canada to participate in the Lag Ba'omer celebrations. 
Since his family is not in Israel, the general public was asked to show up at 3 p.m. for his funeral. He was buried in the Har Hamenuhot Cemetery. 
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch called on the public to come to the funeral: "With a heavy and hurting heart Gestetner's death was publicized. We will not leave him alone in his last moments."
Israel's Population Authority has opened a direct line of contact for first-degree family members of those injured during the Mount Meron disaster, which would ease the bureaucratic process of visiting Israel if the family members live abroad, Ynet news reported on Friday.
The Authority stated that as part of the initiative, the requests must be sent through the Border Control Administration at the e-mail address: harigim-natbag@piba.gov.il. 
Rabbi Yisrael Ankawa, 24, was a father of two from Beit Shemesh. 
Rabbi Menachem Asher Zachbach, 24, was a yeshiva student living in Modi’in Illit. His funeral occurred left from the home of his parents in Bnei Brak. 
Chaim Rak was a yeshiva student from Beit Shemesh who was studying in the Mir Yeshiva in Modi'in Illit. 

Yosef Amram Tauber, was a resident of Monsey, New York, who came to the Brisk Yeshiva in Jerusalem to study. 
Eliahu Cohen, 16, was a Breslov hassid from Betar Illit.
Rabbi David Kroys, 33, was a father of nine. Kroys belonged to the Toldot Aharon hassidic sect. 
Rabbi Shimon Matlon, 37, was a Talmud Torah teacher in Betar. 
Rabbi Simcha Bunim Diskind, 23, was a well-known Gur hasid living in Beit Shemesh. 
Rabbi Eliezer Tzvi Yoza'af, 26, was a Satmar hassid from the US. He was a father to four children. 
Rabbi Hahoch Slod, 52, was a Gur hassid from Ashdod, where his funeral took place before Shabbat. 
Rabbi Elazar Mordechai Goldberg, 37, was a Szydlowiec hassid from Betar Illit, and a Talmud Torah teacher. He was a father to four children. 
Moshe Ben Shalom, 21, was a student at the Ponovitz Yeshiva in Bnei Brak. 
Yedida Asher Poleg, 22, a student of the Hesder Yeshiva in Ramat Gan, originally from Kiryat Moshe in Jerusalem, who was living in Givat Shmuel before the accident.
Two sons of Rabbi Yitzchak Mendel Englard, a Bobov hassid from Jerusalem, were killed as well.
Eight out of the 44 Mount Meron casualties will be buried on Friday before Shabbat in Jerusalem.
Some will be buried in the Mount of Olives cemetery and the rest in the Har Hamenuhot Cemetery, the Jerusalem Municipality announced. 
The bodies of the deceased were moved from Mount Meron to L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir for identification by families who had not yet managed to find their relatives. 
They began to arrive on Friday, which was jointly operated by Abu Kabir and Israel Police.  
Police blocked off traffic to open up the space for the families to easily arrive, and a tent was set up for them outside of the building, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported. 
President Reuven Rivlin launched a campaign on behalf of President's Residence on Friday to garner help identifying individuals whose families haven't been able to reach them yet. 
Rivlin lit 45 candles on Friday afternoon to commemorate the 45 victims reported at the time from Mount Meron. 
President Reuven Rivlin lighting 45 candles in honor of the victims from Mount Meron, April 30, 2021. (Credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)President Reuven Rivlin lighting 45 candles in honor of the victims from Mount Meron, April 30, 2021. (Credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
"This is the time to hug the families and to help them find their loved ones," he said, "to cry together.
"This is a hard and painful day. This tragedy is heartbreaking." 
The President's Residence campaign will continue into Shabbat: 02-6707211


Tags Haredi hassidim lag baomer death Mount Meron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by