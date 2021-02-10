The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mistreatment of soldiers by commanders still tops IDF comptroller report

For the first time in years, no complaint about racism.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 13:18
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Brig-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Dahan hold the report (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Brig-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Dahan hold the report
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
In the second year in a row, the issue of commanders’ poor treatment of their soldiers is at the top of the list of the IDF’s comptroller report.
Some 38% of the complaints focused on issues related to bad treatment — including violence by commanders against their soldiers.
In one of the cases reported, a soldier complained that his commanders mocked him, called him a “crybaby,” “liar” and a “p****,” imitated the way he speaks and walks and humiliated him in front of his friends.
In other cases, commanders threw a knife and a hammer at their soldiers.
The report – based on written complaints by soldiers, interviews and reviews of internal military reports – was submitted by the IDF comptroller and deputy commissioner of soldiers Brig-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Dahan.
The report was presented on Wednesday to Defense Minister Benny Gantz and to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
It focused this year on a wide range of issues, such as unfair medical treatment, the IDF mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, complaints by IDF draftees and reservists, and serving conditions.
According to the report, in several incidents, commanders and military physicians excluded soldiers who recovered from COVID-19.
In other cases, the report found that there was a problem in the chain of command regarding the treatment of the virus in the units; mishandling of commanders in units where that saw the virus spread; and a delay in treating soldiers who contracted the virus, or were suspected in having it.
However, the report indicates that throughout the year, most of these errors were corrected.
In the issue of proper medical treatment of soldiers, the report said that “many commanders do not know and understand their area of responsibility and their duty to make sure their soldiers receive their rights for medical treatment.”
“As a result, soldiers prevented or delayed in getting access to medical and mental health treatment,” it said.
The report also mentioned that for the first time in years, there were no complaints about racist incidents in the IDF.
Gantz responded to the report by saying that “when the soldiers join the IDF, we can’t promise that they would not put their lives in danger, or that their mandatory service will be interesting. However, we must ensure that they will be treated fairly and that they receive proper medical treatment.”
“I am sure that the IDF will learn from this report, and I commend the improvement that was made in treatment that was given to soldiers on the issue of coronavirus,” he said.
The IDF said in a statement that it is looking into the findings further to “address the gaps raised in the report. All events are learned, handled, and derived from personal and systemic lessons.”
“The IDF does not have tolerance for violence of any kind and violent acts are treated severely,” the military said, adding that the most serious cases are those of commander violence against a subordinate, which are “very exceptional cases.”
It also said that “the medical services given to soldiers are at the heart of the activities of the Medical Corps, the Technological and Logistics Directorate and the General Staff. The Medical Corps will keep its constant efforts to provide the best treatment to all soldiers.”
Regarding the treatment of coronavirus, the IDF said that “when the virus started spreading, the IDF started with a rapid learning process, and in the meanwhile conducted a series of steps that their purpose is to allow it to handle the virus and maintain its routine functioning.”


Tags IDF soldiers IDF Soldiers Mental Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by