Mitzpeh Yericho beats the heat with Ben & Jerry's ice cream party

Mitzpeh Yericho is a settlement located east of Ma'ale Adumim and overlooking the Palestinian city of Jericho. The settlement is home to over 450 families, including dozens of English-speaking families.

"We in Mitzpeh Yericho are grateful to Avi and his staff for their support for the Jewish people and specifically to Judea and Samaria," said Mitzpeh Yericho's Mayor Aliza Pilichowski. "We understand that we as a Jewish people are fighting a war against BDS, that is synonymous with antisemitism, that we all know too well."

The leadership of Mitzpeh Yericho was outraged at the decision by Ben & Jerry's to boycott West Bank settlements, but inspired by the owner of Ben & Jerry's Israel, Avi Zinger, who refused to participate in the boycott.

In order to demonstrate their gratitude, the residents of Mitzpeh Yericho decided to buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream for all the kids in the town. Youth taking part in the NCSY Kollel summer program volunteered to hand out the ice cream to the hundreds of children who enjoyed the delicious treats on the hot summer day.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Ben & Jerry's Israel CEO Avi Zinger and deputy CEO Eitan Fabrikant also came out to enjoy the summer fun and sweet treats with the residents of Mitzpeh Yericho.

"Today, Mitzpeh Yericho stands with Ben & Jerry's Israel and calls out to our friends around the world who stand against antisemitism, racism, and human rights violations," added Pilichowski. "Today, we will return to the mantra of ice cream and call out 'I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.' This mantra does not exclude any group of people and neither do we."

Last month, the owners of Ben & Jerry's global company announced that they would be halting sales to the "Occupied Palestinian Territory," presumed to refer to West Bank settlements and Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem. Ben & Jerry's Independent Board of Directors wanted to boycott all of Israel, but the owner's announcement stressed that they still wanted to continue sales outside of the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The owner's of Ben & Jerry's Israeli franchise have expressed opposition to the decision, stressing that they intend to continue sales to "all of Israel." It is unclear if the franchise's license will be renewed should the franchise refuse to comply with the owners' wishes. The residents of Mitzpeh Yericho expressed joy and gratitude during the ice cream party. "Kudos to Avi Zinger and all of Ben and Jerry's Israel for standing up against antisemitism and for your support of the yeshuvim (settlements) in Judea and Samaria!” said Tovah Horowitz, one resident of the town.Last month, the owners of Ben & Jerry's global company announced that they would be halting sales to the "Occupied Palestinian Territory," presumed to refer to West Bank settlements and Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem. Ben & Jerry's Independent Board of Directors wanted to boycott all of Israel, but the owner's announcement stressed that they still wanted to continue sales outside of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.The owner's of Ben & Jerry's Israeli franchise have expressed opposition to the decision, stressing that they intend to continue sales to "all of Israel." It is unclear if the franchise's license will be renewed should the franchise refuse to comply with the owners' wishes.