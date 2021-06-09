MK Ben Gvir informs Knesset security he intends to visit Temple Mount

"To my great astonishment, the police acted in violation of the law, and did not allow me to enter the Temple Mount on the grounds that there was a procedure. As [the Knesset security officer] and legal adviser to the Knesset know my position, as long as such a procedure exists, and I will emphasize that I have not yet seen it, the procedure is illegal," wrote Ben Gvir in a letter to the Knesset security officer, according to Channel 12.

Ben Gvir was barred from the Temple Mount on the grounds that, as an MK, he was required to coordinate his arrival beforehand. The MK asked in the letter on Tuesday to coordinate his arrival for Wednesday and Thursday.

Concerning a flag march that had been planned to march through the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday and was delayed until next Tuesday, Ben Gvir expressed outrage that a security cabinet meeting was called on the issue. "A cabinet meeting on marching in Jerusalem? We have lost governance, we have lost sovereignty," said Ben Gvir to Army Radio. "The failed police commissioner is listening to Hamas's warnings - they are threatening, we are folding. I am not making allowances for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, he is also guilty." The security cabinet decided on Tuesday to delay the march until Tuesday to allow the police and event organizers to reach an agreement on an outline for the march. The Otzma Yehudit head complained on Twitter on Tuesday that Arab MKs were being allowed to enter the Temple Mount without prior coordination, while he and MK Amichai Chikli were barred from entering without prior coordination.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}