Ben-Gvir to arrive at Temple Mount after MK Chikli denied entrance

"Ahmad Tibi and the Knesset members from the Joint List do not coordinate with the Israel Police their arrival at the Temple Mount. There's no reason they are don't and we do," Ben-Gvir said.



אחמד טיבי וחברי הכנסת מהמשותפת לא מתאמים עם משטרת ישראל את הגעתם להר הבית. אין שום סיבה שהם לא ואנחנו כן. אגיע להר הבית בשעה 13:30. המשטרה חייבת לקיים את לשון החוק ולאפשר לחברי הכנסת להיכנס להר הבית. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 8, 2021

"I will reach the Temple Mount at 1:30 p.m. The police must uphold the language of the law and allow Knesset members to enter the Temple Mount," he tweeted.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Tuesday that he will be arriving at the Temple Mount at 1:30 p.m. in response to the police's refusal to admit MK Amichai Chikli, with the claim that he didn't notify them 24 hours in advance of his arrival.