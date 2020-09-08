MK Sharren Haskel wins prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Sharren Haskel was awarded a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday from the All Nations Convocations organization for her work to strengthen ties with Israel-loving Christians in the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC), which she chairs, and for her commitment to Judea and Samaria."Sharren is the youngest winner of this prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. As long as she is here, the communities in Judea and Samaria are safe," KCAC director Josh Reinstein said. "Faith-based diplomacy is the strongest weapon we have in our diplomatic arsenal and is the reason that embassies, such as the US and Guatemalan embassies, have moved to Jerusalem," he said. "The most recent example of this is the President of Malawi’s declaration that he will establish an embassy in Jerusalem.”Haskel was presented with the award at a small meeting in the Knesset by representatives of All Nations Convocation.As the event could not take place physically in the Knesset this year given the coronavirus restrictions, the meeting was recorded and shared online."As chair of the Subcommittee on Foreign Relations, I believe that our relationship with Christians who love Israel is essential to the foreign relations of the State of Israel," Haskel declared. "It is this community which leads the moves which support Israel in the United States, Australia, Brazil and many other countries. It is an essential strategic alliance and must be nurtured," she said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The award has previously been given to Yariv Levin, Ayelet Shaked, Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein, as well as to representatives from abroad, such as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott.