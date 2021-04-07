Muslims who do not recognize that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people will not continue to reside in the land, head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday, just hours before Israel bowed its head to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.



שמעתי שאחרי שהרב שמואל אליהו שליט"א אמר שמוסלמי אמיתי צריך לדעת שארץ ישראל שייכת לעם ישראל, אחמד טיבי פער עליו את פיו. אז אחמד, מוסלמי אמיתי חייב לדעת שארץ ישראל שייכת לעם ישראל, ולאורך זמן ערבים כמוך שלא מכירים בכך לא יישארו כאן. הרב שמואל ורבבות תלמידיו, ובהם אנחנו, נדאג לכך. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) April 7, 2021 Smotrich made the comment in a heated Twitter exchange with Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi.

“A true Muslim must know that the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel and over time, people like you who don’t recognize that will not remain here,” Smotrich said.

Smotrich leads the most extreme right-wing party in the Knesset and sits alongside Itamar Ben-Gvir, a former Kahanist and Avi Maoz, head of the homophobic Noam faction.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with Smotrich on Wednesday as part of his efforts to form what he has called a “true right-wing government.”

In response, Tibi called Smotrich a racist and said that the fact that the right-wing MK’s only chance of becoming a minister is with support from the Arab party Ra’am, gives him joy. “I am an Arab and you don’t mean anything to me,” Tibi said.