MKs appeal to Finance Ministry to support youth movement programs

Amid the coronavirus pandemic the supplementary funding for these programs has not yet been transferred to the Ministry of Higher and Complementary Education, which accounts for half of its budget.

By AMIT HAMEIRI/MAARIV  
JULY 23, 2020 08:44
Five Blue and White MKs appealed to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz urging the ministry to continue to sponsor youth movement programs amid the economic crisis.
Considering around half of the budget for these programs were cut, MKs Michal Kotler Wensch, Miki Haimovich, Tehila Friedman, Einav Kabala and Hila Shai-Wazen penned a joint letter to Katz requesting an increase to the budget for informal education activities.
Specifically, amid the coronavirus pandemic the supplementary funding for these programs has not yet been transferred to the Ministry of Higher and Complementary Education, which accounts for half of its budget. This raises doubts about the continuation of regular educational activities amid the crisis, in addition to the restoration of complementary activities.
Within the letter the MKs note the importance and value in educational activities managed by the youth movements, and ask Katz to rework the budget between the two ministries so that the youth don't suffer due to bureaucratic error.
"I thank my friends for their willingness to join my appeal to the Finance Minister without hesitation following the important appeal of the representatives of the youth movements, the future generation of the State of Israel," said Kotler Wensch. "The youth movements constitute a value and social base and ensure the resilience of Israeli society. It is forbidden to harm their activity, always and at this time in particular."

Translated by Zachary Keyser.


