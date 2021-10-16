The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moroccan government to approve two new agreements with Israel

The two agreements, in the fields of air services and culture and sports, were signed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Rabat in August. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 09:00
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
The Moroccan government, led by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, has announced it will review and approve two new cooperation agreements with Israel on Saturday, Moroccan official news agency Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP) reported.
Lapid was the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.
Lapid was the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.
During Lapid's visit, he and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed to further upgrade diplomatic ties following the normalization with the Jewish state in late 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords.
Bourita is expected in Israel later in October or November to officially open the Moroccan embassy in Israel.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks stands next to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita as they meet in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL)Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks stands next to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita as they meet in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to travel to Rabat later this month to sign several defense cooperation deals.


