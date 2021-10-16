Moroccan government to approve two new agreements with Israel

The Moroccan government, led by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, has announced it will review and approve two new cooperation agreements with Israel on Saturday, Moroccan official news agency Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP) reported.
The two agreements, in the fields of air services and culture and sports, were signed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Rabat in August.
Lapid was the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.
During Lapid's visit, he and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed to further upgrade diplomatic ties following the normalization with the Jewish state in late 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords.
Bourita is expected in Israel later in October or November to officially open the Moroccan embassy in Israel.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to travel to Rabat later this month to sign several defense cooperation deals.