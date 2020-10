Moshe Lion re-inaugurates Jerusalem's renovated computer center

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion inaugurated on Tuesday the renovated municipal computer center.

The Jerusalem Municipality inaugurated the renovated municipal computer center (Credit: Jerusalem Municipality)

"I am happy to re-inaugurate the Municipal Computing Center, which serves as a meeting place for the people working with computers," Lion declared.

"Despite the challenging period we are living in, we worked to re-establish the center as soon as possible, in order to give computer scientists a quality and improved work environment."

The center was inaugurated after the Jerusalem Municipality promoted a plan to renovate the floor, while turning it into a modern and accessible work complex for the benefit of its employees.