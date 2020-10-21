Moshe Lion re-inaugurates Jerusalem's renovated computer center

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion inaugurated on Tuesday the renovated municipal computer center.
The center was inaugurated after the Jerusalem Municipality promoted a plan to renovate the floor, while turning it into a modern and accessible work complex for the benefit of its employees.
"I am happy to re-inaugurate the Municipal Computing Center, which serves as a meeting place for the people working with computers," Lion declared.
"Despite the challenging period we are living in, we worked to re-establish the center as soon as possible, in order to give computer scientists a quality and improved work environment."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });