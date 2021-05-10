Mossad chief, ex-PM, ex-DM other top officials to testify in Case 3000

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, former prime minister Ehud Barak, former defense minister Moshe Yaalon and a variety of other top officials will be called to testify in Case 3000, the Submarine Affair.The state finally filed its indictments in the affair mixing bribery and national security on Monday after years of probes. From the defense ministry, former director-general and IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Dan Harel, former official and IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Gilad and legal adviser Ahaz Ben-Ari will all testify for the prosecution.In addition, former national security council chiefs Yaakov Amidror and Uzi Arad will be brought by the prosecution as witnesses, though Amidror, along with former NSC chief Jacob Nagel, has been among the biggest defenders of the submarine deals in question.Amidror and Nagel have especially defended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is not listed as a witness or a defendant, but was questioned as a fact witness as part of the probe.In contrast, Barak, Yaalon and other top defense officials have accused Netanyahu of criminal involvement in the case, even as Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit dismissed any criminal suspicions against the prime minister.At the same time, Mandelblit has slammed Netanyahu’s conduct as worthy of a state commission of inquiry, which looks beyond criminal and legal issues to proper decision-making.
Although Mandelblit previously hampered an attempt by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to move forward on such a commission, with the final indictments now submitted, it may be more possible for such an inquiry also to go forward.Other top prosecution witnesses are expected to include: former navy chiefs Ram Rothberg and Eliezer Marom (who was a suspect during much of the probe but has been cleared), former air force chief and current Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, minister Yuval Steinitz, PMO legal adviser Shlomit Banea-Fargo and former cabinet secretary Zvi Hauser.All of these witnesses are in addition to top defendants which include two top former Netanyahu aides, a former minister, a former IDF general, two former aides to Steinitz and another former senior IDF official.