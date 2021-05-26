The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mossad chief uses intelligence connections to join Gulf wealth fund

However, entering the fund could conflict with the "cooling off" period that Cohen will have to endure for a period of time, as is required by law after retiring.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 08:34
MOSSAD DIRECTOR Yossi Cohen. (photo credit: FLASH90)
MOSSAD DIRECTOR Yossi Cohen.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Outgoing Mossad Director Yossi Cohen attempted to privately negotiate himself into a joint investment fund with Gulf states in recent weeks.
Cohen had been in closed-door talks with former US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin about joining the former secretary's wealth fund, while heading the intelligence liaison with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), which the fund is directed towards.
However, entering the fund could conflict with the "cooling off" period that Cohen will have to endure for a period of time, as is required by law after retiring.
Cohen, who is friends with Mnuchin, will end his tenure as head of the Mossad next week. The talks, however, between Cohen and Mnuchin began a few weeks ago, and a source who spoke with Cohen said that the outgoing Mossad director had not yet made a final decision on joining the wealth fund.
The fund itself is expected to raise money from sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. Qatar and the UAE are already evaluating cooperation with the Mnuchin Fund, according to sources close to the matter.
Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also expected to work with the Mnuchin wealth fund.
During Trump's tenure, Friedman worked with Cohen on a range of political and security issues, including relations and the US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and the Gulf states. 
Both Mnuchin and Cohen worked closely with senior officials in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia during their government tenure and visited these countries frequently.
The Mossad is primarily responsible for relations with Qatar, which heads negotiations between Israel and Gaza.
Following the recent operation in the Gaza Strip, the Mossad worked with the Qataris to convey messages to Hamas. The Mossad also played a key role in the negotiations for the transfer of Qatari funds to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
This article originally appeared in Walla, and was translated into English by Zachary Keyser.


Tags Mossad qatar yossi cohen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by