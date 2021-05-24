The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
David Barnea appointed as new Mossad head, to replace Cohen next week

In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put Barnea forth as his nominee to replace Cohen.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 24, 2021 17:42
Left to right: Incoming Mossad head David (Dedi) Barnea, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Left to right: Incoming Mossad head David (Dedi) Barnea, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday announced that he had cleared the way for David Barnea, the Mossad's current deputy chief, to succeed Yossi Cohen as head of the famed spy agency.
A few months ago, Mandelblit had frozen the appointment saying that it should wait for a new permanent government to be finalized.
However, the attorney-general said on Monday that the political situation currently looks like there may be no new government in place by June 1 when Cohen steps down.
Accordingly, he said that the general legal objection for a transition government to make major appointments could be overruled out of necessity for having a new chief in place next week. 
In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put Barnea forth as his nominee to replace Cohen.
 
The appointment was later approved by the Civil Service Advisory Committee, led by former Supreme Court justice Eliezer Goldberg.
Generally the prime minister has almost complete discretion on who runs Israel's elite spy agency. Technically, the agency is a part of the prime minister's office so no cabinet or Knesset approvals are needed.
Barnea has served as deputy chief for two years and beat out “A,” a former deputy chief, for the job.
Besides serving in an elite IDF reconnaissance unit, he has served in a wide variety of Mossad divisions, but especially as head of the Tsomet spy recruitment division and as deputy head of the Keshet electronic eavesdropping division.

The appointment of Barnea was praised at the time to The Jerusalem Post by both former Mossad chief Danny Yatom and former Mossad deputy chief Ram Ben Barak.
Both Yatom and Ben Barak are intense critics of Netanyahu, so their support signaled that Barnea is broadly respected within the intelligence community.


