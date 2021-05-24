David Barnea appointed as new Mossad head, to replace Cohen next week

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday announced that he had cleared the way for David Barnea, the Mossad's current deputy chief, to succeed Yossi Cohen as head of the famed spy agency.

A few months ago, Mandelblit had frozen the appointment saying that it should wait for a new permanent government to be finalized.

However, the attorney-general said on Monday that the political situation currently looks like there may be no new government in place by June 1 when Cohen steps down.

Accordingly, he said that the general legal objection for a transition government to make major appointments could be overruled out of necessity for having a new chief in place next week.

In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put Barnea forth as his nominee to replace Cohen.