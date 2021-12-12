'Mossad' gets Hezbollah media outlet suspended from Twitter

On Friday "The Mossad: The Social Media Account," which has almost 200,000 followers on Twitter, documented and reported to Twitter that Al-Ahed news had tweeted that "Zionist media reports that an 'Israeli' settler has been critically injured after a heroic stabbing operation by a Palestinian lady in Sheikh Jarrah Neighbourhood," in reference to a Wednesday A Hezbollah-run media outlet, Al-Ahed news, had their Twitter account suspended on Saturday after a popular Mossad-themed parody account reported and showcased the outlet's tweets supporting and glorifying terrorism.On Friday "The Mossad: The Social Media Account," which has almost 200,000 followers on Twitter, documented and reported to Twitter that Al-Ahed news had tweeted that "Zionist media reports that an 'Israeli' settler has been critically injured after a heroic stabbing operation by a Palestinian lady in Sheikh Jarrah Neighbourhood," in reference to a Wednesday terrorist attack that left one mother injured.

When you call stabbing a mother taking her kids to school "heroic", you will lose your twitter account. Lesson for the lot of you:When you call stabbing a mother taking her kids to school "heroic", you will lose your twitter account. pic.twitter.com/l9MIn1ovbB December 10, 2021

"At first I didn't know it was a Hezbollah-owned account," the operator of the parody Mossad account told The Jerusalem Post. "I reported the original tweet because they called the stabbing of a mother dropping her kids off at school a 'heroic stabbing.'"

While the fake Mossad didn't ask followers to report Al-Ahed's Twitter account, "the original tweet got enough exposure that I'm sure many reported it anyway," and was consequently was suspended on Saturday.

In response, Al-Ahed wrote that Twitter engaged in "a shameful alliance with the devil," and "pushed by the Zionist Mossad, took an unjust measure against one of the resistance media platforms."