The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mossad Iran Op. still paying dividends with IAEA – sources

The already mythical operation proved beyond any doubt that Iran’s nuclear program until 2003 had been military in nature.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 7, 2020 22:12
Mossad Logo (photo credit: LOGO)
Mossad Logo
(photo credit: LOGO)
The Mossad’s operation to appropriate Iranian nuclear secrets in 2018 is still paying dividends deep into 2020 by bringing the IAEA into a standoff with Tehran, sources with knowledge have told The Jerusalem Post.
The Post has also learned that almost all of the evidence upon which the IAEA bases its claims and its probe of the Islamic Republic stem from the secret Iranian nuclear archive obtained by the Mossad in January 2018.
The already mythical operation proved beyond any doubt that Iran’s nuclear program until 2003 had been military in nature. It also proved that Iran took significant measures to try to cover up and store its nuclear military research and progress even after the 2015 nuclear deal.
Western intelligence had speculated that Iran was looking into nuclear test sites, but the Mossad operation revealed the exact locations of the five sites – two in the Semnan Region in the northern center of the country and three in the Lot Desert in the country’s central eastern region.
In September 2019, the Post learned that the mapping out of additional potential Iranian clandestine nuclear sites was probably the greatest continuing achievement of the Mossad operation.
While the IAEA has not admitted publicly that all of its leads came from the Iranian nuclear archive, off the record, numerous officials with knowledge of the IAEA probe have acknowledged this to different media outlets.
In March, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said, “The Agency has identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations that have not been declared by Iran.”
“The Agency sought access to two of the locations. Iran has not provided access to these locations and has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify the Agency’s questions,” said Grossi.
The IAEA director-general continued, “This is adversely affecting the Agency’s ability to clarify and resolve these questions and to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran,” calling on Iran to provide “prompt access.”
Leaked portions from this weekend of the new IAEA report which will be provided to the IAEA Board of Governors next week continued to raise “serious concerns” over Iran’s “denying access” to international inspectors for investigating possible past nuclear activities at the two locations.
In addition, the IAEA has confronted Tehran over undeclared radioactive nuclear material found at the Turquzabad site, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in September 2018 based on the Mossad operation.
Further, the Iranian archive revealed by the spy agency gave the specific number of five warheads of 10 kilotons as the Iranian goal.
Experts had long debated whether Iran was looking to make one dirty bomb, a full mature nuclear arsenal or something in between.
Information from the archive indicated that Iran’s nuclear weapons goals over the years, while dangerous, were also modest – which is valuable to know for either diplomacy or any future potential strike on those capabilities.
Besides these headline items, the archive greatly increased the depth of understanding for Israel and the West of virtually every aspect of Iran’s nuclear weapons program.
The operation was personally managed by Mossad Director Yossi Cohen who made various calls in real-time about broadening the mission’s goals from nabbing physical paper files to also seizing a large amount of unexpected electronic data files.


Tags Iran Mossad Nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by