The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Most Israelis distrusted government over secret COVID cabinet - study

The study found that 60% of Israelis had difficulty trusting the former government because it decided that the protocols of its covid cabinet would be classified for 30 years.

By ELIAV BREUER  
JULY 27, 2021 21:41
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem last June. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem last June.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 60% of Israelis will have difficulty trusting the government if the protocols from the coronavirus cabinet remain classified for 30 years, according to a new study carried out by Haifa University researchers and published in June in the Journal of Risk Management and Healthcare Policy. 
The study was based on a questionnaire that was conducted between November 2020 to February 2021. The government was then led by interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The study was carried out by Professor Anat Gesser-Edelsburg, head of the Health Promotion Program and director of the Health and Risk Communication Research Center and doctoral student Rena Hijazi of Haifa University's School of Public Health as well as Professor Mina Tzemach. 
The study's objective was to map and analyze the discourse between experts who supported the government (dubbed “the coalition”) versus those who opposed the government (dubbed “the opposition”) surrounding issues that were the topic of scientific debate, and then to examine public viewpoints regarding the experts' different positions. The researchers looked for a possible connection between the public's trust in government and the choice of which experts it believed.
"Studies point to the major importance of transparency in achieving public trust, while lack of transparency is harmful to trust. Public trust in government institutions and leaders is considered essential in any country that seeks to impose its sovereignty on the people and maintain order," the researchers wrote. "If citizens do not place trust in the authority of the government, the character of the country as well as its political, economic and social stability are liable to be harmed."
Indeed, to the question "is it true or untrue that as long as the COVID-19 committee's protocols are classified for 30 years it is difficult for me to trust the government?", 59.7% answered "true," indicating a deep distrust of the governed towards the government.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanded recently to lift the classification and open up the protocols to the public.
Similarly, the study found that the majority of the population agreed with the 'opposition' experts when it came to lockdowns. 87% thought that children suffered when schools were closed, 64% thought that the lockdowns' economic damage was worse than the virus itself, and 63% thought that the damage to the population's mental health from the lockdowns and restrictions was greater than damage caused by the virus itself.
However, when it came to the vaccination campaign, which was widely seen as the previous government's main success in combatting the virus, the majority of the population agreed with the 'coalition' experts' approach. 
For example, 68% of the population believed that herd immunity could not be reached without the Pfizer vaccine: Some 72% believed that the vaccine will protect them from contracting the virus, and 85% believed that it was paramount to vaccinate people who are 65 or older and people in at-risk groups.
The study also found that almost half of the population thought that health experts who criticized government policies were jeopardizing their careers. 
"Research indicates that nations with a history of suppressing scientific controversies also will tend to suppress controversies regarding COVID-19 and will adopt less democratic methods, such as curfews and lockdown policies, to cope with the virus," the researchers wrote. 
They added that "Israel constitutes a special test case of how a democratic nation is coping with the virus. When the pandemic broke out, Israel was in the midst of a profound constitutional crisis that affected how it managed the pandemic. Indeed, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Israel was being governed by an interim prime minister operating under three criminal indictments, after three election cycles. The pandemic generated a multidimensional crisis in Israel that undermined economic and social resilience, challenged effective governance and even provided a cover for processes that had the potential to harm democratic values." 
In a press release circulated by Haifa University on Tuesday, Prof. Gesser-Edelsburg concluded that "the scientific disagreements between experts can give policy makers tools to understand the complexity of the problem, and therefore there is importance in listening to all of the opinions, even those that are critical of the system's official position." 
"It is important to encourage disagreements in order to challenge mistaken ideas or dogmatic assumption," Gesser-Edelsburg added. 
The researchers offered two concrete proposals: The first was the inclusion of behavioral science experts in committee debates, in order to advise them on constructive and inclusive methods of discussion that encourage independent thinking. The second was to grant experts from the 'opposition' sustained exposure and participation in health committees so that they would be able to express their opinions without fear of repercussions.   


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz government Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Crunch time to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by