The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Municipal chief rabbis serve for decades, average age are pensioners

The longest-serving municipal chief rabbi has held his office for the last 64 years.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 20:23
Chief rabbis gathered to discuss reforms to the conversion and kashrut system (photo credit: CHIEF RABBINATE)
Chief rabbis gathered to discuss reforms to the conversion and kashrut system
(photo credit: CHIEF RABBINATE)
The average period of tenure of a municipal chief rabbi is three decades, the average age of municipal chief rabbis is over the age of retirement, and all serve without term limits until at least the age of 75, and in numerous cases beyond.
The longest-serving municipal chief rabbi has held his office for the last 64 years, two municipal chief rabbis are 90 or older, seven are over 80, and one has a criminal conviction for witness tampering.
This is just some of the data revealed by statistics obtained by the Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah organization from the Religious Services Ministry and seen by The Jerusalem Post.
There are some 88 municipal chief rabbi positions in cities and local authorities up and down the country, with significant authorities over religious services in their jurisdictions, including critical issues such as marriage registration, kashrut licensing and other issues, and in all cases they enjoy generous salaries.
But once elected by a special electoral body, municipal chief rabbis have the position for life without any term limit or any need for reelection.
They can serve up to the age of 70, with an option to extend their service until the age of 75, although those elected before 1974 have no mandatory age of retirement.
There are currently 14 municipal chief rabbis without any mandatory age of retirement.
This has led to a situation in which municipal chief rabbis can become disconnected from the residents of their cities, can verbally attack entire population groups without fear of consequence, and can even be convicted of severe crimes and remain in position, Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah argues.
The longest-serving rabbi currently is Rabbi Moshe Hadaya of Eilat, who was appointed in 1957, before the advent of the integrated circuitת at the age of 22 and has served in his post for the last 64 years.
Another seven rabbis have served for more than half a century, 17 have served for four decades and another 17 for three decades.
The average of a municipal chief rabbi is 68.5, a year and a half older than the statutory age of retirement.
There are also 11 cities where there are two chief rabbis, an Ashkenazi one and a Sephardi one.
SEPHARDI CHIEF RABBI Yitzhak Yosef speaks at a Shas Party election rally at the Yazdim Synagogue in Jerusalem last year. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)SEPHARDI CHIEF RABBI Yitzhak Yosef speaks at a Shas Party election rally at the Yazdim Synagogue in Jerusalem last year. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The minimum wage for a municipal chief rabbi is NIS 22,772 a year, or NIS 273,000 a year, for those who serve cities of up to 5,000 residents, while those serving in cities of over 250,000 people receive more than NIS 400,000 a year, or NIS 34,000 a month.
There is no mechanism to remove a municipal chief rabbi who is not functioning, such as Chief Rabbi of Rehovot Simcha Kook, who is 91 years old and has held his position for 49 years.
In order for religious services to continue being provided in the city, an acting municipal chief rabbi has been appointed in Kook’s place, although Kook continues to receive his salary.
And the Chief Rabbinate is extraordinarily reluctant to discipline errant rabbis.
So Rishon Lezion Chief Rabbi Yehuda Wolpe, age 90, has served in his post for 51 years, even after being convicted of witness tampering in 2018 after an employee in the local rabbinate filed a police complaint against him for alleged bribery
Wolpe remains in his job, however, since the Council of the Chief Rabbinate has refused to remove him from office.
In other situations, the municipal chief rabbi has turned against parts of the population he is meant to represent, and certainly supposed to serve.
In 2014, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar received votes during the tight election for the position from liberal and non-Orthodox representatives on the electoral body, and met with a prominent Conservative rabbi to secure this support.
In 2017, however, Amar denounced non-Orthodox Jews as worse than Holocaust-deniers, and described homosexuals as “a cult of abomination” and asserted they should get the death penalty according to Jewish law.
Tani Frank, head of the religion and state department of the religious-Zionist Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah lobbying group, which has advanced the cause of term limits for municipal chief rabbis, says these circumstances have led to a situation in which many municipal chief rabbis are simply disconnected from the public they are meant to serve, citing Amar as a prime example.
In order to reform the institution, NTA advocates for a term limit of 19 years for all municipal chief rabbis, with an option to be re-elected.
The organization also says that the position should be elected by the local municipal council and not the special electoral bodies that currently select municipal chief rabbis, since municipal councils more fairly represent the democratic makeup of the rabbi’s constituents.
These changes would make such rabbis more accountable to the public they serve, says Frank.
“If the rabbi is totally disconnected from the community, and on occasion, reality, it does not give honor to anyone,” said Frank.
“It is just so basic that there should be some accountability to the community that the municipal chief rabbis serve, in order to be their actual spiritual leader,” he continued.
“When you hold a public office, it is not reasonable that you can become an extremist without consequences.”


Tags Judaism chief rabbi israeli rabbinate rabbinate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by