Naftali Bennett on joining government: We don't feel wanted

Bennett spoke after his coalition talks with Netanyahu did not go well.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 3, 2020 16:34
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett holding a briefing online on Sunday (photo credit: screenshot)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett holding a briefing online on Sunday
(photo credit: screenshot)
Defense Minister and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett expressed frustration with the progress in coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his online briefing on Sunday.
"We are not under the impression that we're being thought for, even though we want to be in the government," he said. "We could end up in the opposition, in which case we would support whatever the government does that is good and oppose every bad step."
Bennett warned that under Blue and White's incoming Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, hundreds of left-wing judges would be appointed across the country. He also questioned whether Israel would apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria without Yamina in the government.
Bennett said for the first time that he is interested in the Health portfolio in the Health Ministry, calling it a portfolio with a lot of influence.
"The prime minister must decide his priorities," Bennett said. "The ball is in Netanyahu's court."
Answering The Jerusalem Post about current education minister Rafi Peretz's invisibility while schools are reopening, he issued veiled criticism of the Yamina colleague.
"It is wrong to wait until the last minute in decision-making and to keep surprising people."


