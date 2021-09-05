'Na'im Besofash' transport service to operate on Rosh Hashanah

The "Na'im Besofash" (pleasant weekend) transportation system will function during Rosh Hashanah in Givatayim, Kiryat Ono, Yehud, Ramat Hasharon, Shoham and Tel Aviv

The "Na'im Besofash" initiative has served hundreds of thousands of residents in the cities involved in the system. Due to its success, the service will continue to function over Rosh Hashanah and the other coming holidays.

COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and vehicles for the disabled will be made available for those who book in advance.

The lines' operating hours will be:

Monday from 18:00 until 2:00.

Tuesday from 9:30 until 2:00.

Wednesday from 9:30 until 18:00.

The weekend buses that operate in cities in the center of Israel (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90)

"Givatayim is happy to be one of the establishers of the "Na'im Besofash" initiative and happier about the extension of its activities to the holidays," said Givatayim mayor, Ran Konick. "I believe that accessible public transport throughout the year is the way for us all to enjoy the holidays, to spend time with our families, to visit friends and to bridge social gaps. I wish happy and healthy holidays to all of Israel. I hope the government will understand the need and take on the initiative, taking Israel another step forward toward accessible and acceptable public transport every day of the year."

"The extension of the "Na'im Besofash" initiative symbolizes for me the return of sanity to our lives," said Kiryat Ono mayor, Israel Gal. "The intercity initiative, which was a success among residents of all ages, will allow us all to get to family meals and other social meetings easily and quickly. I hope that soon the government will allow every city to manage its affairs in keeping with the atmosphere of the community that lives in it, and soon, whoever wants to go out during the holidays will be able to do so comfortably and easily via national public transport."

"As the name of the initiative indicates, the goal was for it to operate only on the weekends, but due to requests that prove the need, the decision was made to expand it to the holidays too," said deputy head of the Tel Aviv Municipality. "Only 24/7 public transport will allow everyone to move freely, without relying on a private car. I am proud of the Tel Aviv Municipality and our partnership on the initiative that the service was expanded to holidays too. I have no doubt of the essential nature of the service in the holidays, whose operation may reduce the traffic we're used to on the eves and days of Rosh Hashanah as well as the pollution that is created from the congestion in the roads. It will especially allow each and every person to celebrate, go out and meet with family and friends during the holiday."