The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Na'im Besofash' transport service to operate on Rosh Hashanah

The 'Pleasant Weekend' initiative was intended to operate only on weekends, but the service will be expanded to holidays too.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 11:12
The weekend buses that operate in cities in the center of Israel (photo credit: MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)
The weekend buses that operate in cities in the center of Israel
(photo credit: MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)
The "Na'im Besofash" (pleasant weekend) transportation system will function during Rosh Hashanah in Givatayim, Kiryat Ono, Yehud, Ramat Hasharon, Shoham and Tel Aviv.
The "Na'im Besofash" initiative has served hundreds of thousands of residents in the cities involved in the system. Due to its success, the service will continue to function over Rosh Hashanah and the other coming holidays. 
COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and vehicles for the disabled will be made available for those who book in advance.
The lines' operating hours will be:
Monday from 18:00 until 2:00.
Tuesday from 9:30 until 2:00.
Wednesday from 9:30 until 18:00.
The weekend buses that operate in cities in the center of Israel (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90) The weekend buses that operate in cities in the center of Israel (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90)
"Givatayim is happy to be one of the establishers of the "Na'im Besofash" initiative and happier about the extension of its activities to the holidays," said Givatayim mayor, Ran Konick. "I believe that accessible public transport throughout the year is the way for us all to enjoy the holidays, to spend time with our families, to visit friends and to bridge social gaps. I wish happy and healthy holidays to all of Israel. I hope the government will understand the need and take on the initiative, taking Israel another step forward toward accessible and acceptable public transport every day of the year."
"The extension of the "Na'im Besofash" initiative symbolizes for me the return of sanity to our lives," said Kiryat Ono mayor, Israel Gal. "The intercity initiative, which was a success among residents of all ages, will allow us all to get to family meals and other social meetings easily and quickly. I hope that soon the government will allow every city to manage its affairs in keeping with the atmosphere of the community that lives in it, and soon, whoever wants to go out during the holidays will be able to do so comfortably and easily via national public transport."
"As the name of the initiative indicates, the goal was for it to operate only on the weekends, but due to requests that prove the need, the decision was made to expand it to the holidays too," said deputy head of the Tel Aviv Municipality. "Only 24/7 public transport will allow everyone to move freely, without relying on a private car. I am proud of the Tel Aviv Municipality and our partnership on the initiative that the service was expanded to holidays too. I have no doubt of the essential nature of the service in the holidays, whose operation may reduce the traffic we're used to on the eves and days of Rosh Hashanah as well as the pollution that is created from the congestion in the roads. It will especially allow each and every person to celebrate, go out and meet with family and friends during the holiday."


Tags rosh hashanah public transportation high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Omri Nahmias

Between security and COVID - how shuls are preparing for holidays

 By OMRI NAHMIAS
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by