Severe COVID cases could drop under 500 within week - HU

Israel should have fewer than 500 severe COVID-19 patients within the next week or two, according to predictions made Friday afternoon by a team of Hebrew University researchers.

The researchers sent their report to the government and the National Security Council, which they have been advising throughout the pandemic.

“It is estimated that the current wave of illness has been halted thanks to a combination of the booster campaign and the application of soft restrictions,” the team wrote in its report. “It should be noted that deviating from restrictions in mass gatherings can lead to a resurgence.”

The good news came despite a high number of new verified cases. The Health Ministry reported Friday mid-morning that 11,210 people had been diagnosed on Thursday - the fifth day in a row with more than 10,000 new daily cases.

Israel is still ranked first in the world for the number of cases per million inhabitants in the last seven days. Just under Israel is Dominica.

As a result of the high rate of infection, Holland banned unvaccinated Israelis from entering its country on Friday, joining the European Union, Portugal and Sweden, which have banned all Israelis.

Israel is now defined as high-risk by Holland and therefore only vaccinated Israeli travelers or those who qualify for a special permission can enter.

Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021 (AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90).

However, according to the Hebrew University researchers , the increase in new cases is a direct result of testing children ahead of the school year and not reflective of a real increase in morbidity. They stressed that this is not new cases of people who were infected in school, since school only opened on Wednesday, but rather the students who were asymptomatic and screened by their parents before heading into their classrooms.

“The effect of the opening on infection is likely to occur and show up only in about a week,” the Hebrew University team said.

The biggest shift in morbidity has been among older people. The reproduction rate or “R” among those 40+ has dropped from 1 and stands at 0.93, the report said - data that aligns with numbers shared by the Health Ministry.

Only 8.2% of new cases in the last 30 days have been over the age of 60, compared to 43% in the past month who were under 19.

There were 91,936 active cases of the virus, the ministry reported Friday morning, of whom 667 were in severe condition, including 143 who were ventilated. Data on serious morbidity over the age of 60 shows that unvaccinated older people are 17 times more likely to develop severe COVID compared to those who have had three shots.

The number of people dying from the virus has been on the incline. Some 32 people died from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,122.

For comparison, 606 people died in August, 52 in July, eight in June, 34 in May and 169 in April.