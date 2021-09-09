Nature fund, Ben & Jerry's partner to rehabilitate J'lem forests

The Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with Ben & Jerry's Israel, has initiated a special operation to rehabilitate Jerusalem forests after this summer's wildfires

Ben & Jerry's hopes that Operation "Together Bringing Back the Color to Nature" will lead more businesses to join this venture.

In August, about 10,000 dunams of forests in the Judean mountains were burned, with millions of trees and thousands of animals affected. The INHF is investing a great deal of effort in rehabilitating habitats, trails and vegetation and ensuring that the wildlife that has managed to survive the fire is protected.

During September, Ben & Jerry's will donate 1% of the company's ice cream pint sales to the INHF.

Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry's Israel, said: "As a company that has been active throughout the years in the community, we see it as a duty to help repair the damage of the fire and restore nature from black to green."

Jerusalem fire gallery_10 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

Maj. Gen. Matan Vilnai, president of the INHF, said: "The fire in the Jerusalem mountains is still an open wound; for people, animals and nature. The sights are not easy, the smell of scorched earth is still felt. Therefore, these days, we are trying to be optimistic. These donations will help restore and renew nature, the natural landscapes and will allow us to continue to travel in our beautiful country and in the Jerusalem mountains."