Nazareth invites victims of Jerusalem fire to stay in hotels for free

משפחות שזקוקות לכך מוזמנות להתקשר למספר 0506235901. תפיצו! עיריית נצרת מזמינה משפחות מישובים שפונו בעקבות השריפה באזור ירושלים להגיע להתארח במלונות בעיר למספר לילות ללא תשלום. איזה יופי של ערבות הדדית, גאה בעיר שלי!משפחות שזקוקות לכך מוזמנות להתקשר למספר 0506235901. תפיצו! pic.twitter.com/n9EMn7JbU6 August 15, 2021

said in a tweet. "What a wonderful example of mutual comradeship. Proud of my city!" "Nazareth invites families from communities that were evacuated due to the fires in the Jerusalem region to come stay in hotels in the city for a few nights without pay," Yoseph Haddad, social activist and CEO of Arevim Ze La'ze, a group that promotes Arab and Jewish partnership,said in a tweet. "What a wonderful example of mutual comradeship. Proud of my city!"

Fires have been raging in the Jerusalem area since Sunday afternoon, straining fire-extinguishing teams and evacuating residents from their homes.

“This may be the biggest fire in the last few years in the Jerusalem hills,” said the Jerusalem District Fire Commander, Nissim Twito.

Over 2,000 residents from areas around Jerusalem have been evacuated throughout Sunday, although some were allowed to return towards evening. However, the flames are still raging and the fire-fighting forces are expected to continue operating throughout the night.

Jerusalem saw a flare of fires over the recent months, as Israel is experiencing a sequence of heatwaves.

"The efforts will take all night," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement on Saturday night, according to Ynet. "I call on the residents to adhere to instructions."