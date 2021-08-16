The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nazareth invites victims of Jerusalem fire to stay in hotels for free

Over 2,000 residents from areas around Jerusalem have been evacuated throughout Sunday, although some were allowed to return towards evening.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 16, 2021 00:56
A VIEW of Nazareth – a unique history and a bevy of churches and holy sites.
(photo credit: GARY REZNIKOVSKY)
The Nazareth Municipality invited victims of the Jerusalem fires to come stay in the northern Arab city for free for a few nights, Twitter users shared on Sunday night.
"Nazareth invites families from communities that were evacuated due to the fires in the Jerusalem region to come stay in hotels in the city for a few nights without pay," Yoseph Haddad, social activist and CEO of Arevim Ze La'ze, a group that promotes Arab and Jewish partnership,
said in a tweet. "What a wonderful example of mutual comradeship. Proud of my city!"
Fires have been raging in the Jerusalem area since Sunday afternoon, straining fire-extinguishing teams and evacuating residents from their homes.
The Beit Meir fire (credit: ARIEL KEDEM) The Beit Meir fire (credit: ARIEL KEDEM)
“This may be the biggest fire in the last few years in the Jerusalem hills,” said the Jerusalem District Fire Commander, Nissim Twito.
Over 2,000 residents from areas around Jerusalem have been evacuated throughout Sunday, although some were allowed to return towards evening. However, the flames are still raging and the fire-fighting forces are expected to continue operating throughout the night.
Jerusalem saw a flare of fires over the recent months, as Israel is experiencing a sequence of heatwaves.
"The efforts will take all night," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement on Saturday night, according to Ynet. "I call on the residents to adhere to instructions."


