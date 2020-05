NBN welcomes MK Pnina Tamano-Shata as new Minister of Aliyah

Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, warmly welcome and congratulate MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on her new role as Minister of Aliyah and Integration in Israel’s 35th Knesset – a formative and historic appointment for the State of Israel. With the appointment of Tamano-Shata, an individual who experienced first-hand what it was like to immigrate to Israel as a child, Nefesh B’Nefesh is confident that she will do an exemplary job of carrying out the national mission of assisting new Olim in their Aliyah and integration process, which is especially pressing in light of the current spike in Aliyah interest from North America surrounding the global pandemic.