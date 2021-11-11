The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nearly 200 demonstrators block Jerusalem entrance in third protest this week

Three demonstrations over Ahuvia Sandak occurred in the past week. The first one happened last Thursday between the Sakharov interchange and Bridge of Strings, where ten people were arrested. 

By GADI ZAIG
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 22:10

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 22:11
ISRAELI POLICE clash with demonstrators following the death of Ahuvia Sandak last year, at the entrance to Jerusalem, November 6. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ISRAELI POLICE clash with demonstrators following the death of Ahuvia Sandak last year, at the entrance to Jerusalem, November 6.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Nearly 200 demonstrators protested against police on Thursday night at the entrance to the city of Jerusalem on the anniversary of Ahuvia Sandak's death, Hebrew media reported.
Sandak was killed one year ago when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police, who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian one. His death caused a great deal of controversy across the country, igniting many protests across the country.
Demonstrators the Bridge of Strings area and called police "murderers," and demanded that they be prosecuted for Sandak's death.
The entrance road to Jerusalem from the Givat Shaul junction to the Herzl junction at the Begin interchange was blocked. Large police forces were deployed at the scene and at nearby intersections and at the Bridge of Strings, and are also working to direct the drivers to alternative roads. 
Police warned demonstrators to stop blocking the road and disturbing public order and warned that if they did not do so, enforcement would be carried out and means would be used to disperse disturbances.
Nearly 200 demonstrators block Jerusalem entrance in third protest this week (Credit: Israel Police)
"The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of protest. The law, however, will not allow a violation of public order in violation of the law," a police spokesperson said.
This is the third demonstration to occur in the past week. The first one happened last Thursday between the Sakharov interchange and Bridge of Strings, where ten people were arrested. 
The second one occurred on Saturday night where over 20 were arrested. Protesters climbed on the roofs of buses and injured four policemen. 


